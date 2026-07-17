Kratos is Being Recast in Live-Action God of War Show Following Major Injury on Set - News

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The actor playing Kratos in the live-action adaptation of the popular God of War video game series is being recast, according to a report by Deadline.

Ryan Hurst was originally cast to play star as Kratos on the show from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. He was seriously injured on set in late June. This is after spending months working hard to put on 40 lbs (18 kg) of muscle.

Hurst tore a bicep while doing a stunt on the show and has since undergone surgery and is now recovering, according to sources.

A serious bicep injury typically takes four to six months to recovery, with a return to full strength taking up to a year. This would mean Hurst would not be ready to resume filming until 2027. His recovery period is longer than the production shooting schedule could accommodate. Prep is expected to begin in mid-August for a mid-October production start.

The live-action God of War started filming in February in Vancouver and was shooting two seasons back-to-back, which remains the plan. Four episodes had been fully completed by the time of injury.

The show will now have to reshoot everything with the new actor who will take over the role as Kratos. Co-lead Atreus is played by child actor Callum Vinson, which means it would be hard to reuse footage as kids grow up fast.

Other members of cast includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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