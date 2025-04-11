PlayStation Plus Price to Increase in More Countries - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 563 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week announced the price of all tiers of PlayStation Plus in 15 countries in Latin America will increase on April 16.
It has now been confirmed the price is increasing in more countries on April 16. This includes Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Current subscribers won't see the higher price until the next billing date occurring on or after June 24. Any membership changes made after April 16 - upgrades, downgrades, or time extensions - will be reflected in the new price.
"Like many businesses around the world, we continue to be impacted by global market conditions and will be adjusting our local prices for PlayStation Plus," said Sony. "This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."
It was previously announced the price would increase in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.
The price in Australia is increasing to the following:
PlayStation Plus Essential:
- 1-month: $12.95 AUD
- 3-months: $35.95 AUD
- 12-months: $102.95 AUD
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 1-month: $20.95 AUD
- 3-months: $59.95 AUD
- 12-months: $187.95 AUD
PlayStation Plus Deluxe:
- 1-month: $23.95 AUD
- 3-months: $70.95 AUD
- 12-months: $214.95 AUD
The price in Brazil is increasing to the following for current and new subscribers:
PlayStation Plus Essential:
- 1-month: R$39.90 / R$43.90
- 3-months: R$97.90 / R$114.90
- 12-months: R$319.90 / R$359.90
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 1-month: R$59.90 / R$65.90
- 3-months: R$159.90 / R$186.9
- 12-months: R$546.90 / R$592.90
PlayStation Plus Deluxe:
- 1-month: R$68.90 / R$76.90
- 3-months: R$183.90 / R$219.90
- 12-months: R$619.90 / R$691.90
The price in South Korea is increasing to the following:
PlayStation Plus Essential:
- 1-month: KRW 10,800
- 3-months: KRW 28,400
- 12-months: KRW 86,400
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 1-month: KRW 16,200
- 3-months: KRW 46,000
- 12-months: KRW 145,800
PlayStation Plus Deluxe:
- 1-month: KRW 19,000
- 3-months: KRW 54,000
- 12-months: KRW 171,000
The price in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia is increasing to the following:
PlayStation Plus Essential:
- 1-Month: SGD 10.90 | RM 35 | THB 270 | Rp 126,000
- 3-Months: SGD 28.90 | RM 95 | THB 720 | Rp 331,000
- 12-Months: SGD 88.90 | RM 285 | THB 2,200 | Rp 1,010,000
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 1 Month: SGD 15.90 | RM 55 | THB 410 | Rp 189,000
- 3-Months: SGD 44.90 | RM 155 | THB 1,170 | Rp 536,000
- 12-Months: SGD 142.90 | RM 490 | THB 3,720 | Rp 1,710,000
PlayStation Plus Deluxe:
- 1 Month: SGD 18.90 | RM 65 | THB 480 | Rp 221,000
- 3-Months: SGD 53.90 | RM 185 | THB 1,380 | Rp 632,000
- 12-Months: SGD 169.90 | RM 575 | THB 4,350 | Rp 1,990,000
The price in Latin America is increasing to the following:
PlayStation Plus Essential:
- 1 month: $7.99 USD
- 3 months: $20.99 USD
- 12 months: $64.99 USD
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- 1 month: $11.99 USD
- 3 months: $33.99 USD
- 12 months: $107.99 USD
PlayStation Plus Deluxe:
- 1 month: $13.99 USD
- 3 months: $39.99 USD
- 12 months: $124.99 USD
Thanks, Press Start and PlayStation Blog.
