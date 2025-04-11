PlayStation Plus Price to Increase in More Countries - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week announced the price of all tiers of PlayStation Plus in 15 countries in Latin America will increase on April 16.

It has now been confirmed the price is increasing in more countries on April 16. This includes Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Current subscribers won't see the higher price until the next billing date occurring on or after June 24. Any membership changes made after April 16 - upgrades, downgrades, or time extensions - will be reflected in the new price.

"Like many businesses around the world, we continue to be impacted by global market conditions and will be adjusting our local prices for PlayStation Plus," said Sony. "This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."

It was previously announced the price would increase in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

The price in Australia is increasing to the following:

PlayStation Plus Essential:

1-month: $12.95 AUD

3-months: $35.95 AUD

12-months: $102.95 AUD

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1-month: $20.95 AUD

3-months: $59.95 AUD

12-months: $187.95 AUD

PlayStation Plus Deluxe:

1-month: $23.95 AUD

3-months: $70.95 AUD

12-months: $214.95 AUD

The price in Brazil is increasing to the following for current and new subscribers:

PlayStation Plus Essential:

1-month: R$39.90 / R$43.90

3-months: R$97.90 / R$114.90

12-months: R$319.90 / R$359.90

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1-month: R$59.90 / R$65.90

3-months: R$159.90 / R$186.9

12-months: R$546.90 / R$592.90

PlayStation Plus Deluxe:

1-month: R$68.90 / R$76.90

3-months: R$183.90 / R$219.90

12-months: R$619.90 / R$691.90

The price in South Korea is increasing to the following:

PlayStation Plus Essential:

1-month: KRW 10,800

3-months: KRW 28,400

12-months: KRW 86,400

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1-month: KRW 16,200

3-months: KRW 46,000

12-months: KRW 145,800

PlayStation Plus Deluxe:

1-month: KRW 19,000

3-months: KRW 54,000

12-months: KRW 171,000

The price in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia is increasing to the following:

PlayStation Plus Essential:

1-Month: SGD 10.90 | RM 35 | THB 270 | Rp 126,000

3-Months: SGD 28.90 | RM 95 | THB 720 | Rp 331,000

12-Months: SGD 88.90 | RM 285 | THB 2,200 | Rp 1,010,000

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1 Month: SGD 15.90 | RM 55 | THB 410 | Rp 189,000

3-Months: SGD 44.90 | RM 155 | THB 1,170 | Rp 536,000

12-Months: SGD 142.90 | RM 490 | THB 3,720 | Rp 1,710,000

PlayStation Plus Deluxe:

1 Month: SGD 18.90 | RM 65 | THB 480 | Rp 221,000

3-Months: SGD 53.90 | RM 185 | THB 1,380 | Rp 632,000

12-Months: SGD 169.90 | RM 575 | THB 4,350 | Rp 1,990,000

The price in Latin America is increasing to the following:

PlayStation Plus Essential:



1 month: $7.99 USD

3 months: $20.99 USD

12 months: $64.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1 month: $11.99 USD

3 months: $33.99 USD

12 months: $107.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Deluxe:

1 month: $13.99 USD

3 months: $39.99 USD

12 months: $124.99 USD

Thanks, Press Start and PlayStation Blog.

