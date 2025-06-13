More PS Plus Subscribers Have Upgraded to Higher Tiers, More People Now Play on PS5 Than PS4 - News

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers who have upgraded to higher tiers has increase over the last few years, according to a newly released report from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In fiscal year 2022, 17 percent of subscribers were Premium members and 13 percent were Extra members. That increased to 22 percent for Premium and 16 percent for Extra in fiscal year 2024.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino during Sony's Business Segment presentation and fireside chat stated (via VideoGamesChronicle), "PlayStation Plus is highly valued by our players and continues to drive engagement."

He continued, "We're already seen a trend toward the option of higher tiers within our service, as evidenced by the subscriber mix we achieved in FY2024, where approximately 38% of players are now subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra tiers.

"This is even after the global price increases we implemented in FY2023, and more recently, the local price increases in selected countries, to improve our pricing strategy across certain market clusters, and also to account for [foreign exchange] movements.

"These price increases were partly a result of increasing value we bring to the players, through the quality and diversity of content we continue to add, as well as investment in the features to improve the service further, such as player personalization and enhanced content discovery.

"The PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximize profitability."

There are also 124 million monthly active users for PlayStation as of March 31, 2025. The majority are on PlayStation 5, however, a decent numbers are still gaming on PlayStation 4.

The "Life-to-Date" spend per console has increased from $669 on PS4 to $846 on PS5. Money spent on content increased 21 percent, while services increased 63 percent, and peripherals grew 27 percent.

"The PlayStation 5 offers the best way for players to experience our content, and as such its player base has continued to grow," said Nishino.

"These players are highly engaged spending more on content and services than in prior generations. However, the PlayStation 4 remains an important access point for existing players to experience our content and services, and we remain committed to serving them."

He added, "We now have a large ecosystem of highly engaged players across both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 generations, so naturally there's a huge interest in our next generation console strategy.

"While we cannot share further details at this stage, the future of the platform is top of mind. We are committed to exploring a new and enhanced way for players to engage with our content and services."

