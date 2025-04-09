Sony to Increase PlayStation Plus Price in 15 Latin American Countries on April 16 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the price of all tiers of PlayStation Plus in 15 countries in Latin America will increase on April 16.

The price will increase in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

"Like many businesses around the world, we continue to be affected by global market conditions and will be making an adjustment to local PlayStation Plus pricing," said Sony. "This price adjustment will allow us to continue to offer high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription."

Current subscribers won't see the higher price until the next billing date occurring on or after June 24. Any membership changes made after April 16 - upgrades, downgrades, or time extensions - will be reflected in the new price.

Here are the new PlayStation Plus prices in the listed countries:

PlayStation Plus Essential



1 month: $7.99 USD

3 months: $20.99 USD

12 months: $64.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month: $11.99 USD

3 months: $33.99 USD

12 months: $107.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

1 month: $13.99 USD

3 months: $39.99 USD

12 months: $124.99 USD

