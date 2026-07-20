Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta Dates Revealed - News

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Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have announced the beta tests dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Users who have pre-ordered the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will be able to get Early Access to the beta from August 21 to 25. The open beta will take place from August 28 to September 1 on the same platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net on October 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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