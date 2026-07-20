INDIE Live Expo Set for December 1 - News

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Ryu's Office announced the next INDIE Live Expo will take place on Tuesday, December 1.

The showcase will feature "dozens" of announcements and "2027's must-have indie titles." This includes world premieres, content updates, surprises launches, and more.

There will also be the annual INDIE Live Expo award ceremony. Participating judges and the full program lineup will be announced at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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