Final Fantasy Resonance Gets New Details and Pixel Trailer - News

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Square Enix has released a new pixel trailer and details for the HD-2D game, Final Fantasy Resonance.

View the trailer below:

Read the new details below:

The World

Dilmagia, the Machinopolis

Engineers abound in this steel-forged city, the birthplace of airship technology. Dilmagia was once home to the first Cid, a master airship mechanic who developed the technology that united man and sky. As time passed, “Cid” stopped referring to a single individual, and the finest engineer of each age now takes on his name.

Olderion, the Aquapolis

The capital of the Olderion Federation, blessed with abundant, crystalline waters. Olderion has long been safeguarded by a clan known as the Wardens of the Waters. The city is kept safe by the prayers of the Maiden of Water, and by an esper known to the locals as the God of Water. Before the proliferation of airships, the city was a juggernaut in the shipbuilding industry and a thriving naval transport hub.

Characters

Lid (voiced by Elsie Lovelock in Englihs, Ayaka Ohashi in Japanese)

An airship engineer from Dirnado, Lid—along with her brother—has been helping out around the family forge since she could first hold a wrench. All her time tinkering with machines has put her in easy contention for becoming the next “Cid,” an honor bestowed upon the top engineer in Dilmagia.

Lid fights alongside Mechabo, a mechanical chocobo of her own creation.

Lid can deliver attacks with her trusty partner, Mechabo. Complete special subquests to unlock new skills and help it grow stronger!

Nichol (voiced by Khoi Dao in English, Tsubasa Yonaga in Japanese)

A strategist for the Olderion Federation. Having been brought up in a family of Wardens of the Waters—longtime guardians of the Water Shrine—Nichol’s passion for defending his homeland far exceeds most.

Nichol is tactical, objective and never loses sight of the bigger picture. Despite this, he often gets roped into Rain and co.’s shenanigans.

Veritas of the Heavens (voiced by Ricco Fajardo in English, Show Hayami in Japanese)

One of the Sworn Six of Paladia. Hard to read and impossible to outmaneuver, he seeks the destruction of the Crystals with cold dispassion, dominating the skies with his lance and wind-aspected techniques.

Veritas of the Waters (voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard in English, Kana Hanazawa in Japanese)

One of the Sworn Six. Arrogant, driven and ruthless, she would employ any underhanded tactic to destroy the Crystals. She wields a veritable deluge of water magic to smite her foes.Gameplay System: Visions

Visions

Crystallized essences of legendary heroes, including warriors from other Final Fantasy realms, who fight alongside Rain and his companions when their vision crystals are equipped.

You may use the magic and abilities of visions who fight alongside you. The stronger your bond with a vision grows, the more abilities of theirs you can unlock.

Staggering all enemies in one turn will allow you to trigger a Resonance with a vision and perform an exceptionally devastating attack.

To obtain vision crystals, visit the Sanctums of Light that have been erected around the world.

Visions Characters

Aileen

A weaponsmith who is as adept at wielding weapons as she is forging them. She’s also an expert at lowering enemies’ defenses, thanks to her Pilebunker.

Weapon Manufacturing

Aileen not only aids the party in battle, she also forges powerful weapons for them…but requires precious adamantite to do so.

Adamantite can be found the world over, often appearing in the treasure chests that lie within dangerous crypts, or as a reward for completing side content.

Famous Final Fantasy Visions

Cecil

Former captain of the Red Wings, the empire’s airship fleet. He employs both light and dark elemental attacks, but can also defend and heal, making him quite versatile.

Bartz

A young man who travels the world on his chocobo companion Boko. He wields a sword imbued with fire and ice magic and can stagger foes with relative ease.

Squall

A candidate for SeeD, an organization that was formed to rid the world of sorceresses. The more he uses standard attacks in battle, the more damage he deals with them.

Zidane

A member of Tantalus, a theater troupe and thieves’ band. This thief, however, doesn’t just steal items—he can also sap enemies’ vitality and speed while augmenting his own abilities.

Tidus

A renowned blitzball player from Zanarkand. He turns the tide of battle by increasing the party’s speed with Haste, then assailing his foes with wind and water attacks to stagger them.

Gameplay System: Espers

Over the course of the story, you’ll enlist the help of espers—entities that join the battle for three turns before unleashing an immensely destructive attack.

Ifrit

While Ifrit’s horns are intimidating, his Hellfire ability, which immolates all who oppose him with fire damage, is even more so.

Shiva

This long-haired nymph decimates all foes with her ice ability Diamond Dust.

Titan

Sealed away long ago, this colossus unleashes Gaia’s Wrath on all opponents, dealing them massive amounts of earth damage.

For Completionists

Collectibles / Minigames

Collect tablet shards strewn about the world to acquire items that will aid you on your journey.

Reap rewards from performing well in the minigames that await you in each town.

Test your timing by jumping rope.

Try to catch wily moogles in Mog Tag

High-difficulty content that requires well-developed characters and perfect party composition, such as:

The Colosseum

ight daunting foes and receive items for dispatching them. The stronger the foes, the more enticing the rewards.

In higher leagues, go up against some of the most familiar—and ferocious—faces in the Final Fantasy series

The Twelve Legendary Arms

These weapons are some of the most powerful in the world, but can only be claimed after defeating the ruthless monstrosities sealed within

If you’re ever unsure as to where one of these weapons is located, visit the Chamber of Arms.

Final Fantasy Resonance will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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