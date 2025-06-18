Stellar Blade Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,111 Views
Developer Shift Up is reportedly porting Stellar Blade to the Nintendo Switch 2 following the success of the PC version, according to PlayForum.
The report claims Shift Up recently received a Switch a 2 devkit and has begun work on a Switch 2 version.
The developer did gift hundreds of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to all of its employees on June 18 in celebration of over three million units sold worldwide.
Shift Up told PlayForm that there is "nothing confirmed" in regard to a Switch 2 version, however, they are at "the stage of reviewing it internally."
Stellar Blade first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024, followed by PC via Steam in June 2025.
“The report claims Shift Up recently received a Switch a 2 devkit” lol you got mario writing articles now?
Shift up owns the IP?
I think the SHIFT UP/Sony/Stellar Blade situation is similar to Death Stranding. Kojima Productions owns the Death Stranding IP. Sony published the game on PlayStation platforms. Later on (after a certain time period I'm sure), Kojima was able to go to 505 Games to publish it on PC, and then Xbox Series. And now of course making a movie with A24.
SHIFT UP owns the Stellar Blade IP. Sony published on PlayStation 5. Sony also published on PC in this case, one year later. It's possible Sony could publish it on Switch 2, or also possible SHIFT UP just self-publishes it as digital only, or teams up with someone for a physical release on Switch 2.
Probably still published by Sony?
A few games on Nintendo are published by Sony still like MLB and Lego Horizon. But Everybody's Golf and Patapon aren't published by Sony on Nintendo.
I'll buy the pc version in the future because i want to use some mods ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)... but a Switch 2 version ia a good way to play too.
I already have this on PS5 and just grabbed it on PC. If they actually put the game on the game card, I may have to consider triple dipping.