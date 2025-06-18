Stellar Blade Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Shift Up is reportedly porting Stellar Blade to the Nintendo Switch 2 following the success of the PC version, according to PlayForum.

The report claims Shift Up recently received a Switch a 2 devkit and has begun work on a Switch 2 version.

The developer did gift hundreds of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to all of its employees on June 18 in celebration of over three million units sold worldwide.

Shift Up told PlayForm that there is "nothing confirmed" in regard to a Switch 2 version, however, they are at "the stage of reviewing it internally."

Stellar Blade first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024, followed by PC via Steam in June 2025.

