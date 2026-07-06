Obisidan Reportedly Lost Around 25% of Staff As Part of Xbox Layoffs - News

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Xbox announced today major layoffs that have seen 1,600 employees laid off today, multiple studios divested, and another 1,600 set to be paid off by June 2027.

Kotaku is reporting that The Outer Worlds, Avowed, and Grounded developer Obsidian Entertainment has been hit with layoffs, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

Around 60 to 70 employees have been laid off at Obsidian, which is roughly one-quarter of the entire studio. Producers, artists, designers, programmers, QA testers, writers, and others have all been cut. This includes those who have worked at the studio for over a decade. The art director on The Outer Worlds and the only recruiter at the studio were among those let go.

One source said employees that will remain at the studio have not yet been given formal guidance on how their existing projects will continue with so many laid off.

Development on Grounded 2 and The Outer Worlds 2 DLC will continue, but plans beyond that are uncertain.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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