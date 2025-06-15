Stellar Blade Sales Top 3 Million Units, PC Version Sells Over 1 Million in 3 Days - Sales

/ 778 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Shift Up has announced the post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, Stellar Blade, has sold over three million units worldwide.

The figure includes over one million units sold on PC in its first three days available. To compare, the PlayStation 5 version took nearly two months to sell over million units.

This is a new record for a single-player console game from Korea.

The PC version also peaked at 192,078 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend, according to SteamDB.

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 on April 26, 2024, and for PC via Steam on June 11, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles