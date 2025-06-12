Switch 2 Had the Biggest Nintendo Launch in the US - Sales

Nintendo in a statement sent to IGN announced the Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware launch in the US through the first four days available.

Sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 were also approximately twice that of the Nintendo Switch 1 through the first four days on the market.

This follows the announcement from earlier this week that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale. This is the highest worldwide launch ever for any Nintendo hardware in the first four days available and is the biggest hardware launch in video game history, according to VGChartz estimates.

Reports have shown the Switch 2 has set a record in Japan, France, and Spain for the biggest console launch ever in those countries. It also had the biggest Nintendo launch ever in the UK, but it fell below the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4.

VGChartz estimates have the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 selling over 3.5 million units in their sixth week available. However, the two consoles had a staggered launch. It took the original Switch 13 weeks to reach the milestone, the Xbox One 14 weeks, and the Xbox Series X|S 15 weeks.

There is no word yet if the Switch 2 had the biggest US launch in history. The biggest launch is the PS5 with 1.00 million units sold in week one, according to VGChartz estimates.

