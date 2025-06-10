Nintendo Switch 2 Sold Over 3.5 Million Units in First 4 Days - Sales

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale.

This is the highest worldwide launch ever for any Nintendo hardware in the first four days available and is the biggest hardware launch in video game history, according to VGChartz estimates.

"Nintendo announced that its new game system, Nintendo Switch 2, sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in the four days following its release on June 5, 2025," reads the press release from Nintendo. "This is the highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware within the first four days."

To compare to Nintendo's previous best launch, the original Nintendo Switch sold 1.4 million units in its launch week, according to VGChartz estimates. This means the launch of the Switch 2 is 2.5 times bigger than that of the original Switch.

VGChartz estimates have the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 selling over 3.5 million units in their sixth week available. However, the two consoles had a staggered launch. It took the original Switch 13 weeks to reach the milestone, the Xbox One 14 weeks, and the Xbox Series X|S 15 weeks.

