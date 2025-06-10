Switch 2 Reportedly Sold 108,000 Units in Spain at Launch to Smash Records - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly sold 108,000 units in Spain in its launch week, according to a report from Gamereactor.

108,000 Switch 2 consoles sold through the first weekend not only sets a new record for the biggest launch in Spain history, but doubles the previous record of 54,000 units sold by the PSP.

Mario Kart World was easily the best-selling Switch 2 game with nearly 90,000 Switch 2 consoles were for the Mario Kart World bundle. Another 5,000 physical copies were sold for those who purchased the Switch 2 version without the game. That brings total sales to around 95,000 units.

Mario Kart World is the second best-selling game in Spain in 2025 with only EA Sports FC 25 having sold more.

Other sales data available for the Switch 2 launch puts the console at over 160,000 units in the UK.

Here are the best-selling console launches in Spain (reported by Gamereactor):

NS2 - 108,000 PSP - 54,000 PS5 - 48,000 NS1 - 45,000 PS4 - 38,000 PS3 - 35,000 PS Vita - 22,000 3DS - 19,000 Wii, X360, XSX|S - 15,000 Wii U - 9,000

