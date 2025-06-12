Switch 2 Has Biggest Launch in History in Japan With 947,931 Sold, Mario Kart World Sold 782,566 - Sales

This week saw the record breaking launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 as it had the biggest launch in Japanese history.

Mario Kart World (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 782,566 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 8, 2025.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 45,703 units. The Switch 2 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 10,877 units.

Natsume’s Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 16,865 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,992 units. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in eighth place with sales of 7,529 units.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (NS2) debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,486 units.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in third place with sales of 17,180 units, Elden Ring Nightreign (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 12,064 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 6,771 units

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 947,931 units sold. This beat the original Switch, which sold 330,637 units at launch, according to Famitsu data. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,782 units, the Switch 1 sold 16,611 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 333 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 24 units.

The previous record holder was the PlayStation 2 with 630,552 units sold at launch, followed by the Game Boy Advance with 611,504 units sold.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NS2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 782,566 (New) [NS] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 06/05/25) – 45,703 (New) [NS] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 17,180 (111,904) [NS] Natsume’s Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (Bushiroad Games, 06/05/25) – 16,865 (New) [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 12,064 (54,822) [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 06/05/25) – 10,877 (New) [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,992 (New) [NS2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,529 (New) [NS2] Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (SEGA, 06/05/25) – 7,486 (New) [NS] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 6,771 (1,317,174)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 947,931 (New) PlayStation 5 – 14,535 (5,690,661) Switch OLED Model – 8,040 (9,060,680) Switch Lite – 6,089 (6,581,795) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,230 (218,056) Switch – 2,482 (20,109,545) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,017 (974,094) Xbox Series S – 163 (337,686) Xbox Series X – 113 (320,660) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 57 (20,820) PlayStation 4 – 24 (7,929,628)

