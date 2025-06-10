Switch 2 Had the Biggest Nintendo Launch in the UK, But Falls Below PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 has set a record as the best-selling Nintendo launch in UK history, according to NielsenIQ data reported by The Game Business.

The latest console from Nintendo best the previous record holder, the 3DS in 2010, and more than doubled the Nintendo Switch 1, which sold over 80,000 units in its launch week. This does mean the Switch 2 sold over 160,000 units in its launch week in the UK.

Overall, the Switch 2 had the fourth biggest console launch in UK history in terms of units sold with it falling behind the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S. It did generate more revenue than the PS4.

it should be noted the Xbox Series X|S launched on a Tuesday, so its launch week had five days, compared to three days for the Switch 2. The PS5 launched on a Thursday, so launch week sales are for three days. The PS4 launched on a Friday, so launch week sales are for two days.

Nintendo has struggled in the UK compared to other parts of the world. The Nintendo Wii outsold the Xbox 360 worldwide, however, it was behind the Xbox 360 in the UK. The Switch 1, which has sold over 150 million units worldwide, is behind the PS4 in the UK.

Here are the top 10 best-selling console launches in the UK (minus handhelds):

1. PlayStation 5

2. PlayStation 4

3. Xbox Series X|S

4. Nintendo Switch 2

5. PlayStation 3

6. Xbox One

7. Nintendo Wii

8. Nintendo Switch

9. Xbox 360

10. Xbox One X

Launch week is Sunday-Saturday period. Some consoles only had two days of sales, while others had up to five days.

