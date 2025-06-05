Black Myth: Wukong Launches August 20 for Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Game Science announced the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 20. Pre-orders will open on June 18.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in August 2024.

Read details on the game below:

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Explore a Land of Vast Wonders

A world unseen, where new sights rise with every stride. Enter a fascinating realm filled with the wonders and discoveries of ancient Chinese mythology! As the Destined One, you shall venture through breathtaking landscapes in the classic tale of Journey to the West, creating a new epic of uncharted adventures.

Confront Mighty Foes, Old and New

Heroic Monkey, might and fame, adversaries rise, to test his name. One of the major highlights of Journey to the West is its diverse cast of adversaries, each with unique strengths. As the Destined One, you shall encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey. Fearlessly engage them in epic battles that know no surrender.

Temper Your Mastery of Varied Spells

Spells unbound, knowledge’s flight, infinite abilities take their height. Spells, transformations, and magic vessels in all manifestations, complementary yet adversarial, have long been iconic combat elements in Chinese mythology. As the Destined One, aside from mastering various staff techniques, you can also freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find the winning formula that best suits your combat style.

Discover Heartfelt Tales Behind Every Facade

Within beings of every kind lies the story of a life. Beneath the ferocity and craftiness of your foes lies an engaging tapestry of their origins, personalities, and motivations waiting to be revealed. As the Destined One, you will uncover the stories behind a variety of characters, delving beyond your battles with them, to taste the love and hate, greed and fury they once had and still carry with them.

