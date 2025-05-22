Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer SneakyBox and Relic Entertainment have announced third-person shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. it will launch on June 10.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine returns. Enhanced for a new generation!

Enjoy quality of life and graphical improvements that take the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine experience to the next level.

Step into the armor of a relentless Space Marine and use a combination of lethal weaponry to crush overwhelming Ork forces. Immerse yourself in an intense and brutally violent world based on the richest science fantasy ever created.

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine you are captain Titus, a Space Marine of the Ultramarines chapter and a seasoned veteran of countless battles. A millions-strong Ork horde has invaded an Imperial forge world, one of the planet-sized factories where the war machines for humanity’s never-ending battle for survival are created. Losing this planet is not an option, but a darker and far more evil threat is lurking large in the shadows of this world. With an Imperial liberation fleet en-route, the Ultramarines are sent in to hold key locations until reinforcements arrive. Captain Titus and a squad of Ultramarine veterans use bolters and chainswords to take the fight to the enemies of mankind.

Storm Into Battle

Step fearlessly into the heart of combat as an unstoppable Space Marine. Never hide, never cower, just purge all that stand in your way.

Unleash Visible Violent Death

Using an innovative combat system, switch seamlessly from high-caliber ranged weapons to devastating close-combat strikes. Taking out an enemy has never been so satisfying.

Experience the Grim Darkness of Warhammer 40,000

Jump into a rich universe of awe-inspiring landscapes, deadly enemies, immense battles and ruthless annihilation.

Take the Battle Online

Form your own Space Marine squad or Chaos Space Marine warband and face off in eight-versus-eight online matches. Gain experience and unlock new weapons and armor to customize the devastator, assault, and tactical marine classes. Supports cross-play functionality.

Improvements

Higher fidelity and improved textures.

4K Resolution.

Improved character models.

Modernized control scheme and interface overhaul.

Remastered audio.

Included Content

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition includes the original Space Marine game and all downloadable content:

Chaos Unleashed Map Pack

Dreadnought Assault downloadable content

Iron Hand Veteran Chapter Pack downloadable content

Death Guard Champion Chapter Pack downloadable content

Golden Relic Bolter

Golden Relic Chainsword

Power Sword

Blood Angels Veteran Armor Set

Salamanders Veteran Armor Set

Alpha Legion Champion Armor Set

Legion of the Damned Armor Set

Emperor’s Elite Pack

Traitor Legions Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

