Original Dungeons & Dragons Action-Adventure Game Announced for Consoles and PC

Wizards of the Coast and Giant Skull have signed an agreement to developing an original Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure game.

The game is in development for consoles and PC and is an "all-new, single-player action adventure title set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons." More information will be shared at a later date.

"Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I’m so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project," said Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro digital gaming president John Hight.

"In our time working together on God of War I got to see firsthand Stig’s artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game. Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new Dungeons & Dragons game in the future."

Giant Skull CEO Stig Asmussen added, "Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity. Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace."

Giant Skull is a studio founded in March 2024 by Star Wars Jedi series and God of War 3 director Stig Asmussen.

