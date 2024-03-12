Star Wars Jedi and God of War 3 Director Stig Asmussen Opens New Studio Giant Skull - News

Star Wars Jedi series and God of War 3 director Stig Asmussen has announced the establishment of new gaming studio Giant Skull.

The studio is dedicated to creating "gameplay-driven, story immersed action–adventure games set in captivating worlds." It is developing a AAA single-player-focused action adventure game built using Unreal Engine 5.

"The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity," said Asmussen. "We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come."

Giant Skull chief operating officer and chief financial officer Anthony Scott added, "Our values for the studio translate into how we make our games and our relationship with players—autonomy, momentum, curiosity and respect.

"We want players to join us on every step of this amazing journey, as we pave the way for our upcoming game. We’re creating something special and have been fortunate enough to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third-person action adventures."

The leadership team at Giant Skull includes CTO Jon Carr, who worked as a technical director on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, art director Patrick Murphy, who has over 27 years of experience in the industry, lead producer Lauren McLemore, who was a lead producer on Fortnite, design director Jeff Magers, who previously oversaw the design on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more.

