Not-E3 2025 Showcases Schedule - Summer Game Fest, Xbox, and More

The kick off for not-E3 week is about to begin with nearly daily showcases starting tomorrow, June 3 and running through Monday, June 9.

The bigger showcases for the week includes Summer Game Fest 2025 Showcase on Friday, June 6 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and Xbox Games Showcase 2025 on Sunday, June 8 at 10:00am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

Around 20 showcases and presentations have been confirmed to take place over the next week. if any new showcases are announced during the week they will be added to the list below.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also set to launch this Thursday, June 5.

Not-E3 2025 Showcases Schedule:

June 3

Twitch) State of Unreal 2025 - 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm UK ( YouTube

Best Indie Games Summer Showcase 2025 - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2025 - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK ( YouTube

June 4

Twitch) Shacknews E4 Indie Showcase - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm UK ( YouTube

Dragon Ball Project: Multi - Latest info from the Producers - 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am UK (June 5) ( YouTube

June 6

Access-Ability Summer Showcase - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm UK (YouTube, Twitch)

Twitch) Summer Game Fest 2025 Showcase - 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm UK (Twitch) - 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm UK ( YouTube

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest 2025 Edition - Immediately following main SGF showcase (YouTube, Twitch

(YouTube, Devolver Digital hosts BALL x PIT: The Kenny Sun Story - 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am UK (June 7) (YouTube , Twitch )

June 7

Twitch) Wholesome Direct 2025 - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Women-Led Games 2025 - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Latin American Games Showcase - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Southeast Asian Games Showcase - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Green Games Showcase - 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 - 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK ( YouTube

Twitch) Frosty Games Fest - 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am UK (June 8) ( YouTube

June 8

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK (Twitch) - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK ( YouTube

PC Gaming Show - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK ( YouTube, Twitch)

YouTube, Twitch) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Game Premiere - 7pm PT / 10pm ET / 3am UK (June 9) (YouTube)

June 9

Black Voices in Gaming - Twitch) 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK ( YouTube

