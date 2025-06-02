Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Gets Overview Trailer - News

Nintendo has released the overview trailer for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour ahead of its launch later this week.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an interactive exhibit of sorts that offers an inside look at the features and tech that power your gaming experiences. Look, touch, and feel your way through the different exhibits.

Uncover lots of insights about the system. Explore basic features, like the magnetic connectors that keep the Joy-Con 2 controllers firmly attached, and more advanced tech details that you might not otherwise notice.

Roam the exhibit halls, which resemble a giant Nintendo Switch 2. Discover hidden facts, take quizzes, and enjoy playful minigames.

The more you explore, the more you’ll learn! Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour contains secrets and surprises you may even want to share with friends.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 for $9.99.

