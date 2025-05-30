Dragon Quest XI Ships Nearly 8.5 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has shipped nearly 8.5 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from seven million units in December 2024, 6.5 million units in May 2021, six million units shipped in September 2020.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in Japan in July 2017, and for the PS4 and PC in September 2018. The Definitive Edition released for the Switch in September 2019, and for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020.

The next release in the series, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 30 for $59.99.

