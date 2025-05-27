FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Launches June 5 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher Level-5 has announced the slow life RPG, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the console on June 5.

The game will be priced at $62.58 / €62.26, while those who own the Switch version game of the game will be able to upgrade to Switch 2 version via the "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pac" for $2.59 / €2.27.

The Switch 2 version of the game will feature reduced load times, improved graphics, and higher a frame rate than the Switch 1 version.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam on May 21.

The game sold over 500,000 units in its first two days available.

