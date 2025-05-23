Bandai Namco and A24 Announce Live Action Elden Ring Film - News

posted 13 minutes ago

Bandai Namco and A24 have announced a live-action movie based on the popular FromSoftware game, Elden Ring, is in production.

Alex Garland will write and direct the movie. He is known for having worked on Ex Machina, Civil War, and Warfare. The movie will be produced by Peter Rice alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, George R. R. Martin, and Vince Gerardis.

Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launched on June 21, 2024. It has since shipped over 30 million units.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. It includes the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, new armor, and a new Torrent appearance customization feature.

The spin-off game, Elden Ring Nightreign, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

