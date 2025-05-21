Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Launches for PS5 This Summer - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 this Summer.

An update that adds "exciting new features" will be available on all platforms on the same day.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2024.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrives optimized for PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced, with added features and immersive haptic feedback for new ways to experience the award-winning and critically acclaimed next chapter of Senua’s story.

Senua’s Story Continues

Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland.

A Crafted Experience of Cinematic Immersion

Sink deep into Senua’s world and story, with beautifully realized visuals and encapsulating sound.

Senua’s Unique Perspective

Experience the world through Senua’s eyes and ears, as a Celtic warrior who experiences psychosis.

Journey Into Viking Iceland

An epic journey across 10th century Iceland, recreated from real locations in stunning detail.

Every Fight Tells a Story

Brutal and visceral combat as Senua battles for survival.

Award-Winning Experience

Critically acclaimed winner at The Game Awards, 2025 BAFTA Games Awards and many more.

