Shift Up Teases Stellar Blade 2 Could Release by 2027 - News

/ 124 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up in a newly released IR presentation has teased a sequel to the action game could release by 2027.

Page 19 of the presentation outlines IP expansion for the developer from 2024 to 2027 with the release a sequel to Stellar Blade mentioned. A sequel will happen after "platform expansion," which is likely referring to the PC release set for next month.

A release for Stellar Blade 2 three years after the launch of the game on PS5 would be faster than most modern AAA games.

The PC version of Stellar Blade will have AI upscaling and frame generation via Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3, unlocked frame rate, both Japanese and Chinese voiceover, ultrawide display support (5:4 to 32:9), DualSense controller support for haptic feedback and trigger effects, a new boss battle, 25 new costumes, and higher resolution environment textures.

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024 and will launch for PC on June 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles