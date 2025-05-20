Nintendo Partners With Samsung to Make Switch 2 Chips to Ramp Up Production - News

posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo has signed a deal with Samsung to make the Nvidia-designed custom processor for the Nintendo Switch 2, according to a Bloomberg report.

The sources told Bloomberg the deal with Samsung could help ramp Switch 2 production fast enough to sell 20 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of March 2026, with the potential to ramp up even higher depending on capacity.

If the report turns out to be true and Nintendo is able to ship 20 million units by March 2026 that would beat the company's current forecast of 15 million units.

Samsung already makes some components for Nintendo like the memory chips and displays, however, they have had issues with competing against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to make chips for Nintendo and other electronic devices.

Another sources also claims Samsung is pushing OLED panels if Nintendo were to release a Switch 2 OLED model in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

