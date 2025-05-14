The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Title Appears to Have Been Revealed - News

A press release by NBCUniversal that has since been edited might have leaked the title of the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The press release in a section on Peacock streaming made mention of Super Mario World, which has since been deleted.

"An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions," read the press release (via VideoGamesChronicle) before it was edited.

"These films stream first exclusively on Peacock after their theatrical and PVOD windows, making it a uniquely positioned powerhouse for blockbuster success — driving viewership, premium advertising opportunities and cultural impact with must-watch entertainment experiences such as Wicked."

Keegan-Michael Key, the Toad voice actor, last year teased the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be "a little broader in scope" and fans are going to find "fantastic Easter eggs."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023. It is currently the highest grossing video game movie of all-time.

