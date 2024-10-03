The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel is 'Broader in Scope' and Features 'Easter Eggs' - News

Keegan-Michael Key, the Toad voice actor, speaking with Men's Journal teased some details about the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The actor teased the sequel will be "a little broader in scope" and fans are going to find "fantastic Easter eggs."

"One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world," said Key. "They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far.

"I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office in 2023. It is currently the third highest grossing animated movie behind Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

