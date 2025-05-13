Fallout TV Series Season 2 Premieres in December, Renewed for Season 3 - News

Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of the Fallout TV series will premiere in December 2025 and it has already been renewed for a third season.

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

"On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together."

Amazon MGM Studios global head of television Vernon Sanders added, "We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout.

"Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

Season 2 "will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas."

Actor Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the Fallout TV series, recently stated his character's arc will end around season five or six, suggesting the TV show will last at least that many seasons.

"[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point," said Moten at the time. "And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters."

