Fallout TV Series is Planned to Last At Least 5 or 6 Seasons - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 482 Views
Actor Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the Fallout TV series, in a panel at Comic Con Liverpool that his character's arc will end around season five or six, suggesting the TV show will last at least that many seasons.
"[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point," said Moten (via Reddit and VideoGamesChronicle).
"And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters."
It is possible the series won't last five or six seasons as it is could be cancelled beforehand. However, the first season has a 94 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92 percent rating from viewers.
The second season wrapped up production last week and has entered post-production.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
This makes me moister than a cloyster.
The biggest hope is that they don't cancel the series on a cliff hanger like so many others, it ruins the experience and the desire to grab the Boxset when it releases.
Well, since it's looking like each season will take more than a year to make, maybe, just maybe, Xbox will manage to get a new mainline Fallout game out in time to get some co-marketing affect alongside the show, but alot depends on just how much longer TES 6 takes, and rather or not Xbox is willing to let a studio other than Bethesda make one, or is willing to build Bethesda into a studio capable of developing multiple games at once (instead of doing them one at a time with Todd Howard directing them all). At the very least they should be able to release Fallout 3 Remaster alongside a season of the show, considering it was leaked to be in development at the same time Oblivion Remaster was, and Oblivion Remaster turned out to be real.