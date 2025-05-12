Fallout TV Series is Planned to Last At Least 5 or 6 Seasons - News

Actor Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the Fallout TV series, in a panel at Comic Con Liverpool that his character's arc will end around season five or six, suggesting the TV show will last at least that many seasons.

"[I was told] when I sat down to do the series, that we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point," said Moten (via Reddit and VideoGamesChronicle).

"And that end point hasn’t changed, but it is Season 5, 6, for the end point. We’ve always known that we’re going to take our time with the development of our characters."

It is possible the series won't last five or six seasons as it is could be cancelled beforehand. However, the first season has a 94 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92 percent rating from viewers.

The second season wrapped up production last week and has entered post-production.

