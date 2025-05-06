Killer is Dead Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 474 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Dragami Games announced Killer is Dead has sold over one million units worldwide 12 years after it originally released.

Killer is Dead first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 in 2013, and for PC via Steam in 2014.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Killer is Dead is the latest title from the demented mind of celebrated game creator, Goichi "Suda 51" Suda, serving as a spiritual successor to his previous cult favorites, No More Heroes and Killer7. Stylish cel-shaded visuals set the mood in this gritty, bloody, ultra-violent world where biomechanical augmentations increase the power of criminals and executioners alike. Mondo Zappa, a newly recruited executioner, hunts criminals wielding a Japanese sword in his right hand, and the crushing power of biomechanical engineering in his left.

Story

Killer is Dead is a brand new action title jointly developed by Kadokawa Games and Grasshopper Manufacture, with Goichi "Suda 51" Suda lending his trademark sense of style at the helm.

A reputable execution agency’s newest recruit, Mondo Zappa, takes center stage as he stalks and beheads a wide variety of heinous criminals all across the world (and even, perhaps, outside of it). As he settles into his new job, he also comes to terms with his own inner demons, balancing his talent for dispensing swift and brutal justice with his fleeting memories of a traumatic past, and peppering it all with his many sensual conquests.

Be he a killer, a lover or a gigolo, his many tales of passion and brutality begin with his appointment at Bryan’s Executioner Office. A whole world of pain and pleasure awaits, and there’s no telling where it might take him next…

Latest Creation from Fan-Favorite Game Creator Goichi "Suda 51" Suda

The twisted mind behind controversial but adored titles such as Lollipop Chainsaw, Killer 7, and No More Heroes is back with a bizarre tale of an executioner tracking down high-level terrorists in a cyberpunk world.

Eye-Catching Art Direction

Visuals are presented in a fashion reminiscent of a moving comic book, bringing the stylish and ultra-violent world to life.

Unique and Varied Action Combat

Swordplay is Mondo’s preferred style, but his left bionic arm can be used for powerful punches to attack enemies or break through barriers, and it can also transform into a gun when ranged combat is necessary.

Extra Missions Give Way to More Cash, More Items, and More Girls

Dozens of extra missions outside of the main story give players access to unlockable outfits, money to upgrade weapons, materials to aid in a pinch, and Gigolo Mode to seduce the various beautiful women Mondo meets throughout the story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles