Kingdom Come: Deliverance Sales Top 8 Million Units - Sales

/ 199 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Warhorse Studios has announced the action RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has sold over million units worldwide.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance I sold over 8 Million copies," announced Warhorse Studios. "Insane..."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in March 2024.

The sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 11, 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance I sold over 8 Million copies. Insane... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y0kK4eblJS — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) November 4, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles