Gearbox CEO Says Borderlands 4 Release Date Change Isn't Due to Other Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Gearbox announced yesterday it had moved up the release date for Borderlands 4 from September 23 to September 12.

Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford in a new statement has said the release date wasn't changed due to other games.

"Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates," said Pitchford. "Our decision is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date."

Borderlands 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

