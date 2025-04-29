Borderlands 4 Release Date Moved Up to September 12, State of Play Set for April 30 - News

/ 669 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford announced the release date Borderlands 4 has been moved up from September 23 to September 12.

A PlayStation State of Play dedicated to the game is set for tomorrow, April 30 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. It will feature over 20 minutes of new weapons, abilities, missions, and more. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"I told you I would have some news for you today about Borderlands 4, and I do" said Pitchford (via VideoGamesChronicle). "It’s not the news you’re expecting, it is about the launch date.

"And I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking at no point has there ever been a game that’s announced a launch date and then later had to announce that the launch date is changing. But I wanted to be the one to tell you that the launch date is changing.

"I know we promised that Borderlands 4 would come at the end of September, and the team have been working very heard. And everything’s going great. In fact, everything’s going kinda the best case scenario, the game is awesome, the team is cooking, and so the launch date for Borderlands 4 is changing. We’re moving it forward. The launch date is now September 12."

Borderlands 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles