Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Launches for Switch 2 on June 5 - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Konami announced Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars first launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on March 6.

Our own Evan Norris in his review of the PS5 version said "it represents the perfect entry point. It retains the epic stories, tactical battles, and addictive character-collecting & base-expanding mechanics of the two PlayStation-era games and buttresses them with new quality-of-life features, a refreshed UI, and a significant visual overhaul."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles