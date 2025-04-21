Nintendo on New Mainline Mario Game for Switch 2: 'Stay Tuned' - News

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser appears to have teased a new mainline Mario game is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

Bowser was asked about the lack of a new mainline Mario game during its Switch 2 Direct in an interview with CNN and he replied, "Stay tuned."

He continued, "You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I’m sure will make its way to the platform."

Nintendo did announce a new 3D Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza, which is set to launch for the Switc 2 on July 17. It isn't known which team at Nintendo is developing the game, but some have speculated it is the Super Mario Odyssey team.

