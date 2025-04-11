Shawn Layden on $80 Switch 2 Games: 'If It's the Only Place You Can Play Mario, You Get Your Wallet Out' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 670 Views
Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview on the PlayerDriven podcast discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 and the higher price of software on Nintendo's next console.
"They poked through the ceiling of price elasticity, where we thought none existed before," said Layden (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Recently it went to 70, and people went crazy, I think Nintendo’s pulling the Band-Aid right off and saying 'looks like it’s $80 for a frontline game on the new platform.'
"But right here you see, 'wow, that’s kind of a hefty price hike from Switch 1 to Switch 2 wow, $80 for a game?' If it’s the only place you can play Mario, then you get your wallet out and you buy into it. That first-party exclusivity kind of mitigates the sticker shock, if you will, of these price hikes, because you want the content so bad."
Mario Kart World is priced at $80 and will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. Donkey Kong Bananza is priced at $70 and will launch on July 17.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.
Or you don't. You don't have to buy something just because it exists.
a lot of people pay $18 a month for Netflix $216 a year and go months without watching a show on it.
May as well price it at $100 with that logic, maybe $200.
That sort of answer is exactly why I see everyone online saying they are just waiting to pirate it
Most of those people would pirate it if it's costs $30 each for the games. There are just too many thief and immoral people in the world.
Honestly, just no.
You don't just blindly pay $20 more for games. All this is going to lead to is much lower game sales. MK8D is gonna end up with what like 70 million sales. Meanwhile, MKW, despite looking like it's the biggest advance for the series ever, probably won't do much more than half that number.
That said, considering it's a pack-in for $50 and digitally $70, and the main thing to buy at launch, MKW will still do extremely well, but very few people are going to be buying it for $80.
I'd buy exactly zero games for $80. I'd begrudgingly buy open world 3D Zelda, 3D Mario, maybe Smash, and Mario Kart at $70. Rest I would buy at $60 or less.
I almost feel like that's the point... they definitely want to sell you the bundle
Nah. I have a NES, SNES, N64, Gamecube, Wii, Wii-U, Switch 1 and just about every handheld they ever released. I don't NEED the Switch 2 to play Mario. I'm good.
Mario, Mario Kart, Zelda, a 3D Kirby game like Forgotten Lands, Fire Emblem, Xenoblade, maybe even a long game like Animal Crossing I'm okay paying $80. A 2D game like Yoshi or 2D Kirby, an older remake, Mario sports games I didn't buy those at $60 so I'm not going to buy them at $70 or $80.
