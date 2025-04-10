FragPunk Launches April 29 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Bad Guitar Studio announced FragPunk will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 29.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 6.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After its launch on PC in March, FragPunk has quickly captivated players with its groundbreaking Shard Card System, intriguing strategic gameplay and dazzling art style, achieving a peak of over 110,000 concurrent players on Steam. Now, the game is ready to bring its signature blend of strategy and mayhem to console gamers. The upcoming release has been meticulously optimized for smooth controller gameplay, featuring enhanced visuals and a cross-progression system, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

To make up for the delayed console launch, FragPunk is offering substantial rewards for console players. This includes rewards gained through exclusive time-limited events from the start of Season 1 until April 29th, when the console version goes live. Players who purchased the Pioneer Bundle on console platforms will be eligible to claim additional gifts after the console launch.

Console Launch Key Features

Cross-Play and Cross Progression

The console version will feature both cross-play and cross-progression with the PC version, enabling players to enjoy FragPunk together across platforms. More detailed information about these cross-platform features will be shared ahead of launch.

Aim Assist and Optimized Controls

To ensure balance and a smooth gameplay experience, the console version will include enhanced aim assist for controller players. This feature is designed to minimize the disparity between controller and keyboard/mouse input and provides an equally competitive environment for all players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles