Switch 2 Edition Games Include the Switch 1 Game and Upgrade Pack on the Game Card
Nintendo in a statement to Vooks said the Switch 2 Edition of Switch 1 games will contain both the original Switch 1 game, as well as the upgrade pack on the same game card.
"That physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code)," said the Nintendo spokesperson.
"Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card."
The majority of Switch 1 games will work on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, however, some games will be getting specific Switch 2 versions that contain improvements. Switch 2 Editions can be purchased as an upgrade or as a separate full price game.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.
Is the game card red or black? I agree that any previous DLC should be included with these upgraded versions especially since they have the audacity to increase the price.
I imagine they would be red since it's still a Switch 2 game. A Switch 1 wouldn't be able to read the Switch 2 upgrade data.
Their messaging seems confusing. Saying its a Switch 1 version with upgrade pack is rather pointless if its meant to be played on the Switch 2 in a Switch 2 game card. Just start calling it the Switch 2 version. No download needed. for me personally, i like to be able to move between systems so I will get the Switch 1 version and then just pay for the download to make it a Switch 2 version when i play on that.
Unless they are trying to say you can play this same version on both and depending on if its in a SW1 or SW2 it will load up the appropriate version... that would be cool. With PS5 games, they are only playable on the PS5 but PS4 games that offer PS5 upgrades are exactly that, the PS4 game on disc and then it DL the PS5 updates to the PS5 itself.
Does this include the DLC?
Most games do...some wont (like BotW)