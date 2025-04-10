Switch 2 Edition Games Include the Switch 1 Game and Upgrade Pack on the Game Card - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo in a statement to Vooks said the Switch 2 Edition of Switch 1 games will contain both the original Switch 1 game, as well as the upgrade pack on the same game card.

"That physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code)," said the Nintendo spokesperson.

"Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card."

The majority of Switch 1 games will work on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, however, some games will be getting specific Switch 2 versions that contain improvements. Switch 2 Editions can be purchased as an upgrade or as a separate full price game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

