Nintendo GameCube Classic Library on Switch 2 to Include 3 Games at Launch - News

Nintendo this week announced Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, June 5.

The service at launch will include just three games with more titles to be added "a bit later," according to Nintendo during Nintendo Treehouse: Live (via VideoGamesChronicle).

The games available on day one includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur 2, and F-Zero GX.

Other games that were showcased in the reveal trailer includes Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum. It isn't known when these games will be added.

A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be required in order to play Nintendo GameCube games.

A GameCube wireless controller will also be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

