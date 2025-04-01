RuneScape: Dragonwilds Announced for PC - News

/ 373 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Jagex has announced open-world survival crafting game set in the RuneScape universe, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, for PC via Steam. It will launch this Spring.

"We’re so excited to finally give players a glimpse at the next entry in the RuneScape franchise today with RuneScape: Dragonwilds," said Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy. "RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an entirely new RuneScape experience set within the iconic world of Gielinor and is a game which is worthy of wearing the RuneScape name.

"From the very beginning, community feedback has been at the heart of RuneScape: Dragonwilds. We’ve already conducted closed alpha tests with some of our closest community members, and we’ll be listening to player feedback when building the game throughout Early Access. We’ve built an entirely new team filled with industry veterans who are focussed on making sure that RuneScape: Dragonwilds sits naturally within the RuneScape franchise, and a game that is loved by both our biggest RuneScape fans and entirely new players alike."

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On RuneScape‘s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill, and craft to survive in this cooperative (one-to-four) survival crafting game. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can they hope to slay the Dragon Queen—alone or with allies.

Grind Skills, Slay Dragons

Locate them, throw down the gauntlet and carve your path to the Dragon Queen herself.

Your progress will be under constant threat from the looming shadow of the Dragons, as you level up, arm yourself and prepare to rise to face them. Follow the trail of destruction and uncover the mysteries of the continent to learn not just how to confront the dragons, but how to overcome them. Prepare potions, craft gear and level yourself up to do battle with the most powerful force on the continent. Make history, or become history. The smart money’s on the dragon. But we do love an underdog!

Survival Through Sorcery

Chop Trees! Shield yourself with runic energy! Turn bones into… peaches?

Journey through the vast, vibrant regions of Ashenfall and unveil the ruins of forgotten civilisations to discover why wild, transformative magic spills from its fractured lands. Explode ore veins with a snap of your fingers. Conjure a spectral axe to chop down a line of trees in an instant. The Anima-rich landscape of Ashenfall offers you a power unlike any other.

RuneScape at its Core

Embark on quests, level skills and wield runes to shape the world around you.

Explore a stunning, hand-crafted landscape ravaged by Anima. This all-new adventure blends High Fantasy, light RPG elements, and iconic RuneScape lore into a never-before-seen continent. Venture into a land hidden since time immemorial, uncover ancient secrets, and battle legendary RuneScape creatures alongside entirely new foes like the fearsome Garou. Prepare to face a world filled with mystery, danger, and unforgettable encounters.

Community-Driven, Player-Centric

As with all RuneScape games, community is at the heart of everything we do.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is being shaped by player feedback every step of the way, from alpha through to 1.0 and beyond! The expansive continent of Ashenfall remains uncharted, and what lies beyond the veil is still a mystery… for now. Together, we’ll uncover its secrets. Our community will continue to help build and guide our roadmap, a living document that will change and adapt to make this adventure the best it can be. We can’t wait!

Where We Are Now

RuneScape: Dragonwilds started Alpha testing in late 2024, and is launching into Early Access in spring 2025. From here, our humble team of heroes is developing the project with player feedback at the very core.

This Steam Early Access game is currently not a finished game and may or may not change significantly over the course of development. To learn more about Steam Early Access, please visit the Steam Early Access FAQs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles