One Move Away Launches May 28 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Playstack and developer Ramage Games announced cozy first-person puzzle narrative game, One Move Away, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 28.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

One Move Away is a cozy, first-person puzzle narrative game where you pack your belongings for another move and embark on a new chapter in life. Step into the lives of three unique characters, uncovering their personal stories through the items they take with them—or leave behind.

Moving is a Personal Style

Whether you’re the type to stack boxes with care or toss things in any which way, One Move Away lets you pack your way. Neat or messy, it’s all goo—just make sure the boot closes!

Moving Can Be Emotional

Moving to college brings a rush of excitement and nerves, a leap into the unknown. Returning to your childhood room, though, carries a quiet melancholy—unchanged surroundings that somehow feel entirely different.

In One Move Away, you’ll experience three interwoven storylines. Every move and the items you pack bring you closer to understanding the stories behind three extraordinary lives.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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