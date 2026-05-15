Momento Launches in June for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developers Fat Alien Cat and Nomo Studio announced the cozy room decoration game, Momento, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in June.

View the release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Journey through a life where the objects you choose to keep influence the life you lead. A cozy room decorator with whimsical settings; relaxing gameplay; and charming branching narratives, Momento will be a warm ode to the challenge of following your dreams down the winding road of life.

Momento is a calm and cozy room decorator with a twist: decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover what your choices mean for the life you lead.

Begin life again as a child and think, “When I grow up I want to be…” as you decide what to keep… and what to throw away. Wander down different narrative paths and find yourself in wildly different settings. Uncover stories of love, heartbreak, wonder, and loss. Learn the meaning in the objects chosen and find hidden endings. Maybe some things are more than what they seem.

There are no wrong answers. You can hang everything upside down if you’d like. You can even throw it all away! Discover new things with every play through. Interact with the world around you. Pat the cat or dog or lizard. Turn on all the lights and decorate at different times of day.

Unlock furniture, objects, wallpaper, and rooms with every new room you come across that you can use to build your own rooms and your own story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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