Housemarque's Saros Wouldn't Have Been Possible Before Sony Acquisition

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Returnal developer and long-time PlayStation partner Housemarque in June 2021.

The studio announced last month the third-person action game, Saros, for the PlayStation 5, which will launch in 2026.

Housemarque CEO CEO and co-founder Ilari Kuittinen in an interview with Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat (via VideoGamesChronicle) discussed that being acquired by PlayStation has made it possible for the studio to developer bigger budget games.

The publication stated the budget of Saros "can be compared to Remedy's Alan Wake 2, which has an estimated development and marketing budget of around €70 million… the most expensive cultural production in Finland to date."

Kuittinen revealed Saros has been in development since 2022 and that "you couldn't have made such investments as an independent studio."

Housemarque before being acquired took on a variety of smaller projects in order to stay in business.

"On every sales and conference trip, you wondered if this was the company's last outing," Kuittinen said. "The difficult times were made easier by the fact that we were constantly negotiating new projects, so there was always a light at the end of the tunnel."

Kuittinen added, "We had the feeling that it was better to try to get into a big family than to stay independent for the next few years. We thought we had to do the deal now."

"The sale seemed like the best solution for everyone," Kuittinen explained. "And this has been a long stretch of life."

