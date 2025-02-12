Housemarque Announces Saros for PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have announced third-person action game, Saros, for the PlayStation 5. It will launch in 2026.

Saros is the next game from Housemarque, coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro in 2026. Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony.

Saros features permanent progression systems, where every death reshapes the world while offering new upgrades to overcome challenges. With a haunting story, deep third-person action, and a grounded performance by Rahul Kohli, SAROS presents the next evolution in Housemarque’s gameplay-first experience.

