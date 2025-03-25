Switch vs DS Sales Comparison in the US - February 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 958 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in the US, while the Nintendo Switch launched in the US in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS US:
Gap change in latest month: 265,725 - DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 582,087 - Switch
Total Lead: 4,833,354 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 47,716,852
DS Total Sales: 52,550,206
February 2025 is the 96th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the DS by 265,725 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe.
In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the DS by 0.58 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 4.83 million units.
The 96th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is February 2025, while for the DS it is October 2012. The Switch has sold 47.72 million units, while the DS sold 52.55 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 53.80 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 6.08 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
The line flattens out and the Switch is losing even to non holiday month of the DS .. on top of that the successor was out for year and a half by that time.. The Switch successor is not even properly revealed .. the weekly and monthly sales are really starting to look ugly and will only become worse with each following month. I expect no more than 1.5M this year, and 500k after that till discontinuation. Anything between 49M and 50M when all is said and done.
I wouldn’t call that a fair assessment given it’s an empty February for Switch and an October with a mainline Pokémon launch for DS. This is an alignment with February 2025 with October 2012, but if you instead compares DS’s February 2012, Switch comfortably wins.
Nintendo plans to keep supporting the Switch, and it has yet to have a single price reduction. There is still plenty of opportunity for it to sell more than 2 million. It sold about 3.2 million last year, and sales are only down about 40% from last year on a week to week basis.
They are, but it's sales performance won't be the same as January and February through out all the year, I can guarantee you that. It will only get worse.
About the DS, I agree with you, however my point was, that Switch is loosing to a non-holiday month more than 1 year after the 3DS launched. Pokemon or not, this isn't a positive sign for the future sales. Expecting close to the same drop it had last year from 2023, now in 2025, where successor is launching is ridiculous. If we have to be exactly fair, we should put not February 2012, but February 2011, where DS was about to be replaced just before the 3DS launch. Then the DS made more than 400k where Switch barely passed 100k. Switch is in way worse state the DS was at that point in time in the US. I doubt any price cut will happen, and Switch 2 will probably come at a reasonable 400$ price, will just finish the Switch 1. And outside of that again, just see how flat that line is .. the only thing that will grew it slightly up will be the holidays and that's it.