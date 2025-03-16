Saber Says Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is Still in Development - News

Saber CEO Matthew Karch in an interview with Game File revealed the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still in development. He stated he could not say more about the game.

A representative for Saber did add they want to allow Disney, the owner of Star Wars, to take the lead in talking about games tied to Disney owned IPs.

Saber COO Tim Willits did recently say the game is still in the works.

"Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world," said Willits. "We are working on numerous games across many different genres. Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share."

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

