Nintendo Switch 2 to Have NFC and Wi-Fi 6 - News

New filing by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spotted by The Verge have revealed new details on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The filings reveal the Switch 2 will support NFC located on the right Joy-Con, which is the same as the original Switch. NFC is used for Amiibo figures.

The console will support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with up to 80MHz of bandwidth. This is an improvement over Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on the original Switch.

Switch 2 users will be able to charge the console on either the top or bottom USB-C ports. It is rated for an AC adapter with a maximum of 15V, which is the same as the original Switch. But it also mentions an AC adapter that goes up to 20V.

Nintendo officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 on January 16 and plans to share more details during the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, April 2. It will start at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

