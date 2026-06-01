Silver Pines Launches October 8 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Team17 and developer Wych Elm announced the Metroidvania-style survival horror game, Silver Pines, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 8. A demo is out now on PC.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Private investigator Red Walker finds himself in the rundown American town of Silver Pines, a place seemingly abandoned in a rush. Soon after, a mysterious phone call makes his next move clear: “Find Eddie Velvet”… and so the descent into darkness begins. Silver Pines combines classic survival horror puzzle solving and resource & inventory management with disorientating, sprawling exploration of the dreamlike small town, where players will slowly untangle its mysteries and nightmares.

An Experience of Mystery and Dread

Embark on a journey filled with dread and atmosphere. Haunted by shadows of the past, Silver Pines is waiting to reveal its dark secrets.

Survival Horror Gameplay

A love letter to classic survival-horror, from a unique 2.5D perspective. Fight or evade the terrors of the town as you scavenge for resources and solutions to the puzzles blocking your way.

Metroidvania Navigation

Filled with locked doors and hidden paths, every turn holds an uncovered clue, a resource… or something waiting in the dark.

Visceral, Grounded Action

Overcome the horrors populating the town that keep every heart-stopping encounter tense and dangerous.

Resource and Inventory Management

Inventory space is limited! Search everywhere for items because every bullet, bottle of medicine and upgrade matters.

Dreamlike Visuals

Hand-painted, rotoscoped animations, coupled with a neo-noir inspired aesthetic, makes Silver Pines a visually striking, otherworldly experience

Suspicious Townsfolk

Meet and interact with Silver Pines‘ strange cast of characters making up its populace, as you delve into the mysteries they keep from outsiders.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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